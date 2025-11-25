Northern Kentucky takes on Wofford, aims for 4th straight home win

Wofford Terriers (4-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Wofford trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Norse are 3-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Wofford averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northern Kentucky averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 75.8 points per game, 1.0 more than the 74.8 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 14.8 points.

Kahmare Holmes is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press