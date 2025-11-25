Skip to main content
Eastern Michigan visits Cincinnati following Abaev’s 20-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Eastern Michigan after Shon Abaev scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 94-67 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Cincinnati is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan scores 8.3 more points per game (72.5) than Cincinnati allows (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is shooting 64.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Mohammad Habhab is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

