Bangot Dak’s double-double helps Colorado defeat Washington for Acrisure Holiday Classic title

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Bangot Dak had 15 points and 11 rebounds, four teammates reached double digits in scoring, and Colorado defeated Washington 81-68 on Friday in the championship game of the Acrisure Holiday Classic.

Isaiah Johnson scored 13 points, Alon Michaeli 12, and Sebastian Rancik and Felix Kossaras 11 each for the Buffaloes (7-0). Barrington Hargress had eight assists.

Quimari Peterson scored 18 points for Washington (5-2) and Desmond Claude added 14 points.

Colorado led throughout the first half and the score was 47-30 at halftime. Washington scored the first seven points in the second half. A couple of minutes later a 15-1 run by the Huskies tied the score at 52 with about 11 1/2 minutes left but the Huskies never took the lead.

Kossaras hit two 3-pointers for the Buffaloes, helping them go ahead 62-55 and moments later a 6-0 run had the Buffs back in charge, 72-61. The Huskies were 4 for 13 shooting and attempted only two free throws in the final eight minutes.

In the opening minutes of the game, Colorado scored the first seven points and also led 11-2.

A layup by Rancik made it 20-9 with 12 1/2 minutes remaining in the half and Colorado led by double digits the rest of the half. Colorado outshot Washington 55%-28% in the first half.

Up next

Colorado: The Buffaloes host Cal Baptist on Monday.

Washington: UCLA visits for a Big Ten opener on Tuesday.

