Keith’s 25-yard TD grab in second OT lifts New Mexico over San Diego State 23-17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cade Keith caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jack Layne in the second overtime to send New Mexico past San Diego State, 23-17 on Friday after both teams turned the ball over in the first OT.

The Lobos (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) remain in the hunt for their first Mountain West championship, and would clinch the regular-season title and host the title game next week with a Utah State victory over Boise State on Friday night.

James Laubstein and D.J. McKinney each scored rushing touchdowns, and Dorian Thomas led with five catches for 31 yards. Layne had 127 yards on 14-of-25 passing.

In a hectic overtime period, San Diego State took possession first and Austin Brawley intercepted Jayden Denegal on the first play. Three plays later, Laubstein fumbled at the 3-yard line to end the first extra frame.

Layne connected with Keith on the first play of the second overtime, and the Lobo defense held strong with sacks on second and third down to force a fourth-and-30 for San Diego State, which failed to convert.

The Aztecs (9-3, 5-3) were led by Lucky Sutton’s 110 yards and one touchdown on 22 rushes.

