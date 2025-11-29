Boise State comes back to defeat Utah State 25-24, Riley scores game-winner

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dylan Riley ran for 120 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with 2:26 remaining in regulation to lift Boise State over Utah State, 25-24 on Friday night in each team’s final regular-season game.

The Broncos (8-4, 6-2 Mountain West) overcame a 24-13 second-half deficit to win, as Quinton Brown reeled in his only catch for a 66-yard touchdown score late in the third, and Riley won it with his fourth-quarter dash.

Max Cutforth was 25-for-48 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns for Boise State. Malik Sherrod and Chase Penry each had six catches for 56 yards.

For the Aggies (6-6, 4-4), Bryson Barnes was 13-for-31 passing for 184 yards, and added 89 yards and a score on 18 carries. Javen Jacobs had five carries for 92 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

With the Broncos’ win, as well as New Mexico’s win over San Diego State, the Mountain West Conference championship’s participants will be decided by computer rankings. Two out of Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State, and UNLV will be selected to play for the title.

The Broncos have won the past two Mountain West championships. They head to the Pac-12 Conference next season.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football