Abilene Christian faces Bradley

By AP News

Bradley Braves (2-3) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Bradley in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is the leader in the WAC with 14.5 fast break points.

The Braves have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Bradley ranks eighth in the MVC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Claire McDougall averaging 7.6.

Abilene Christian averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc. Erin Woodson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.0 points.

Kaylen Nelson is averaging 22.8 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 14.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

