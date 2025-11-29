Bradley Braves (2-3) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Bradley in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is the leader in the WAC with 14.5 fast break points.

The Braves have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Bradley ranks eighth in the MVC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Claire McDougall averaging 7.6.

Abilene Christian averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc. Erin Woodson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.0 points.

Kaylen Nelson is averaging 22.8 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 14.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press