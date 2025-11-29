UCSB Gauchos and the Seattle U Redhawks meet in Las Vegas, Nevada

Seattle U Redhawks (5-1) vs. UCSB Gauchos (5-2)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on Seattle U in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Gauchos are 5-2 in non-conference play. UCSB has a 2-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Redhawks have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Seattle U is eighth in the WCC with 15.3 assists per game led by Maleek Arington averaging 5.5.

UCSB’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U has shot at a 52.7% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smith is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Gauchos. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 12.3 points.

Brayden Maldonado is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press