Heidbreder and Fresno State host CSU Bakersfield

By AP News

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-4) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2)

Fresno, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays CSU Bakersfield after Jake Heidbreder scored 27 points in Fresno State’s 76-53 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Fresno State scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is eighth in the Big West allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Fresno State makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20 points. Zaon Collins is shooting 58.1% and averaging 14.6 points.

Dailin Smith is averaging 15.6 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 14.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

