Kriisa leads balance offense in sending Cincinnati past Tarleton State 76-58

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored 20 points and Day Day Thomas scored 19 points as Cincinnati distanced itself in the second half in beating Tarleton State 76-58 on Monday night.

Kriisa shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range and Thomas shot 5 of 11 from 3 while distributing six assists. Despite committing seven turnovers, Baba Miller scored 13 points — shooting 4 of 6 — and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Shon Abaev scored 10 points and the Bearcats (6-2) got 14 points from the bench and shot 42% (15 of 36) from 3.

Ocypher Owens led the Texans (5-4) with 16 points, Kaia Isaac scored 13 and Freddy Hicks 12.

Owens’ layup with 11:49 left brought the Texans within 52-45 and capped a 14-7 Tarleton State spurt that lasted a little more than five minutes.

Cincinnati countered when Miller made two foul shots, Thomas went on a personal 8-4 run with consecutive 3s and a layup and Miller had a dunk with 8:12 left for a 64-49 lead. The Bearcats stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.

The Bearcats appeared ready to blow it open early when Thomas made a 3 for a 24-12 lead with 8:13 before halftime. But Tarleton State responded and outscored Cincinnati 17-7 to get within 31-29 at halftime.

Up Next

Tarleton State hosts Division III Howard Payne on Wednesday.

Cincinnati will make the 2 1/2-mile trek to face nearby Xavier on Friday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

