Sayvia Sanders scores 29 as unbeaten No. 21 Washington women top winless San Jose State 80-54

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 29 points and the 21st-ranked Washington Huskies rolled to an 80-54 victory over San Jose State on Monday night to remain unbeaten.

Sellers made 9 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Huskies (8-0). She made all six of her free throws and grabbed six rebounds.

Avery Howell scored 17 with six rebounds for Washington. She made 5 of 10 overall; 4 of 8 from distance. Reserve Brynn McGaughy scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots.

Washington missed 10 of 15 first-quarter shots but managed to lead 14-10 thanks to 3-for-15 shooting by the Spartans, who closed with an 8-1 run. Seller made two free throws to put the Huskies up 13-2 in the first five minutes.

Sellers hit a 3-pointer after Devin Coppinger grabbed an offensive rebound to begin the second period, igniting a 9-0 run that stretched the lead to 23-10. Sellers had 17 points by halftime to help the Huskies take a 40-21 lead.

Gabriela Pato had 11 points to lead San Jose State (0-6), which fell to 0-5 on the road. Maya Anderson scored eight of her 10 points in a third quarter won by the Spartans 25-23.

Washington improved to 7-0 at home after a 17-8 edge in the final period.

Up next

Washington: The Huskies play at No. 16 Southern California in a Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday.

San Jose State: The Spartans host Saint Mary’s on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball