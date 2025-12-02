Skip to main content
Oklahoma State takes home win streak into matchup with Sam Houston

By AP News

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -13.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Cowboys face Sam Houston.

The Cowboys have gone 6-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearkats have gone 0-2 away from home. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the CUSA with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Kashie Natt averaging 8.3.

Oklahoma State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Sam Houston averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vyctorius Miller averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc. Parsa Fallah is shooting 62.7% and averaging 11.7 points.

Isaiah Manning is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 10.6 points. Justin Begg is averaging 11 points and 4.4 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

