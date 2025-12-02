Skip to main content
Curry leads Army against George Washington after 26-point game

By AP News

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) at Army Black Knights (3-6)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -21.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces George Washington after Ryan Curry scored 26 points in Army’s 81-78 overtime win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Black Knights are 2-2 on their home court. Army is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 69.7 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Revolutionaries play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. George Washington has a 6-2 record against teams above .500.

Army averages 69.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.1 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 34.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Black Knights. Jackson Furman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Rafael Castro is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

