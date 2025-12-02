La Salle and VCU square off for conference showdown

VCU Rams (3-4) at La Salle Explorers (5-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh Connor and La Salle host Mary-Anna Asare and VCU in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Explorers have gone 3-1 at home. La Salle averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 3-4 to begin the season. VCU is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

La Salle is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.3% VCU allows to opponents. VCU averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 12.4 points.

Asare is averaging 17.2 points for the Rams. Katarina Knezevic is averaging 12.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press