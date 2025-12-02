St. Thomas visits McMahon and Montana State

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Montana State Bobcats (3-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts St. Thomas after Patrick McMahon scored 26 points in Montana State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in home games. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 80.3 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Tommies are 2-2 on the road. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit League allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Montana State averages 80.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 72.4 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Nick Janowski is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 13.6 points. Nolan Minessale is averaging 20.9 points and 4.2 assists.

