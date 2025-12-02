Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

St. Thomas visits McMahon and Montana State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Montana State Bobcats (3-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts St. Thomas after Patrick McMahon scored 26 points in Montana State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in home games. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 80.3 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Tommies are 2-2 on the road. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit League allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Montana State averages 80.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 72.4 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Nick Janowski is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 13.6 points. Nolan Minessale is averaging 20.9 points and 4.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.