Binghamton hosts Lehigh following Whitlock’s 31-point performance

By AP News

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-6)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Binghamton after Nasir Whitlock scored 31 points in Lehigh’s 78-74 overtime victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Bearcats are 2-1 in home games. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Lehigh is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Binghamton is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 68.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 72.1 Binghamton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrius Lilley is scoring 16.7 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Whitlock is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 17.9 points. Hank Alvey is averaging 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Money

