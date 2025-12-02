Skip to main content
South Dakota State visits Abelman and Northern Arizona

By AP News

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays South Dakota State after Ryan Abelman scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 79-72 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lumberjacks are 4-0 on their home court. Northern Arizona is seventh in the Big Sky with 14.2 assists per game led by Kavon Bradford averaging 2.7.

The Jackrabbits are 0-2 on the road. South Dakota State is the leader in the Summit League giving up just 64.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Northern Arizona makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). South Dakota State averages 71.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 75.7 Northern Arizona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Davidson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Abelman is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Trey Buchanan is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging eight points. Jaden Jackson is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

