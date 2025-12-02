Loyola Marymount takes on Saint Louis after Jocius’ 22-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (6-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Louis after Rokas Jocius scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 71-68 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Lions have gone 4-1 at home. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC with 15.0 assists per game led by Jalen Shelley averaging 2.9.

The Billikens play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Saint Louis averages 89.4 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

Loyola Marymount makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Saint Louis averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Brown Jr. is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.2 points. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.4 points.

Robbie Avila is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Billikens. Dion Brown is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press