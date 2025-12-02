Stanford hosts Barker and No. 19 Tennessee

Skip to main content
By AP News

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (8-1)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee plays Stanford after Janiah Barker scored 25 points in Tennessee’s 99-77 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Cardinal have gone 5-0 in home games. Stanford has a 6-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Lady Volunteers are 2-1 on the road. Tennessee has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

Stanford’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Tennessee gives up. Tennessee scores 28.7 more points per game (80.6) than Stanford gives up (51.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Clardy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Nunu Agara is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.0 points.

Barker is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Lady Volunteers. Talaysia Cooper is averaging 15.0 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

