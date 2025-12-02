San Diego State hosts Holcombe and Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2) at San Diego State Aztecs (3-3)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits San Diego State after Jackson Holcombe scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 89-45 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 2-1 in home games. San Diego State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 0-2 on the road. Utah Valley averages 20.4 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trevan Leonhardt with 6.3.

San Diego State scores 81.5 points, 18.6 more per game than the 62.9 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 53.2% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2%.

Holcombe is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 12.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press