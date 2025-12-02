Skip to main content
Cal Baptist takes on Pepperdine after Olsen’s 20-point game

By AP News

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1) at Pepperdine Waves (4-2)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Pepperdine after Lauren Olsen scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 92-49 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Waves have gone 2-0 in home games. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC with 16.2 assists per game led by Taija Sta. Maria averaging 3.8.

The Lancers have gone 2-0 away from home. Cal Baptist has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pepperdine averages 70.3 points, 13.3 more per game than the 57.0 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 71.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the 69.0 Pepperdine gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Waves. Meghan Fiso is averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Olsen is averaging 16.1 points and 2.4 steals for the Lancers. Chance Bucher is averaging 12.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

