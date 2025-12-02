North Texas, Tulane coaches finishing season with their American teams before moving to new P4 jobs

North Texas coach Eric Morris and Tulane’s Jon Sumrall confided in each other over the past few weeks when the good friends were facing similar decisions about their futures. Both are going to finish this season with their American Conference teams before moving on to their next jobs.

Morris and Sumrall are two of the league’s four coaches who are headed to Power Four schools. Their teams, the No. 20 Mean Green (11-1) and the No. 21 Green Wave (10-2), play Friday night in the American championship game. The winner very likely will make it into the 12-team College Football Playoff.

“Not a ton of people really know what we’re going through and how hard some of this stuff is and how hard the decisions are,” Morris, who will be Oklahoma State’s new coach, said Monday. “Ultimately, I think it’s really cool that we’re kind of in the same position right now, and that we’re both still able to lead these teams that have fought so hard for us.”

Unlike Lane Kiffin, who left playoff-bound 11-1 Ole Miss to become LSU’s new coach, Sumrall and Morris are being allowed to finish what they started this season.

There is a very distinct difference in those situations. Kiffin left for a hated Southeastern Conference rival of the Rebels. Morris and Sumrall are both moving up from Group of Five schools.

“A lot of respect for the outfit we’re playing, and I’m very honored and privileged that Tulane, given the circumstances we’re in, is allowing me to coach in the game and do this experience with our players,” said Sumrall, who will be Florida’s new coach. “Because when you have a chance to pursue a championship, man, there’s nothing like it.”

The other American coaches moving up are South Florida’s Alex Golesh, who was introduced Monday as Auburn’s new coach, and Ryan Silverfield going from Memphis to Arkansas.

Tim Pernetti, the American’s commissioner, said on a Zoom call about Friday’s championship game in New Orleans that he was not surprised that power conference schools needing new coaches looked at those in his league. He expected it.

“This league is overflowing with talented people, from administrators to coaches to student-athletes,” he said. “Just a talented, tough, gritty league. And I think we have the ingredients that a lot of programs around America are looking for. … People are viewing the American as a place that has a lot of talent in the coaching ranks.”

Pernetti, who said he has no doubt about the American champion making the CFP, also expressed his admiration for Morris and Sumrall finishing out the season with their teams, and for the schools allowing that to happen.

“It says a lot, and it also speaks to the fact that there can be cooperation between institutions when these changes take place,” Pernetti said. “It speaks to the administration, like you have to have a maturity about these situations. Like things are gonna change and it’s very easy to show people the door. What’s harder is to finish the season given all the momentum both of these teams have going into the championship game.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer