Tom Brady’s niece, former UCLA star shortstop Maya Brady, taken first in softball expansion draft

Tom Brady’s niece, former UCLA star shortstop Maya Brady, was selected by the Oklahoma City Spark with the top pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League’s expansion and allocation drafts on Monday.

The Cascade took former University of Oklahoma pitcher Sam Landry at No. 2.

The Cascade picked former Oklahoma and Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell as the top pick in the allocation draft. Former Sooner Kinzie Hansen went to the Spark at No. 2, and another former Oklahoma star, Jayda Coleman, went to the Talons at No. 3.

Yet another ex-Oklahoma player, slugger Jocelyn Alo, went to the Bandits as the No. 10 overall pick in the allocation draft, In all, nine of the 43 players chosen were former Sooners.

The league currently has 78 players, and the remaining roster spots will be filled out with a college draft.

The additions of the Spark and Cascade pushed the league from four to six teams, making the drafts necessary. The Blaze, Volts, Talons and Bandits all protected five players initially in the expansion draft, then could protect two more after the first five rounds.

