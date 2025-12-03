Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
44.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hansberry scores 22, Hammond has 16, Virginia Tech defeats South Carolina 86-83 in OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Amari Hansberry scored 22 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, Ben Hammond added 16 points, and Virginia Tech took down South Carolina 86-83 in overtime on Tuesday night in an ACC/SEC Challenge matchup.

Hansberry (10 of 16 from the floor) picked up his fourth double-double of the season in 39 minutes of action. The overtime frame featured nine lead changes and five ties, and Virginia Tech took the lead for good as Hammond made a layup with 13 seconds on the clock.

The Hokies (7-2) led for most of the first half, opening on an 8-1 run and keeping pace the rest of the way. They took a 37-34 lead into halftime.

South Carolina took the lead late in the second half thanks to a 7-0 run, capped off by Mike Sharavjamts’ five straight points. The game went to overtime tied at 70 after Hansberry made a layup with 2:43 remaining, and the teams couldn’t find a way to score in the final minutes.

Meechie Johnson paced the Gamecocks (5-3) with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, adding six rebounds. Elijah Strong also had 18 points (6-of-16 shooting).

The Hokies won their first game in the third edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge, losing to Auburn and Vanderbilt in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Up next

Virginia Tech hosts George Mason and South Carolina welcomes Stetson on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.