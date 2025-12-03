Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
41.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ames scores 25 and Pippen adds 23 as Cal holds off Utah, 79-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 25 points and Justin Pippen added 23 points to power Cal past Utah, 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Ames (9-for-14) and Pippen (8-for-15) each had efficient shooting nights for the Golden Bears as they moved to 7-1 for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Cal shot 45% from the field and 39% from deep, and held Utah to 42% and 29% marks, respectively. The Golden Bears also shot 92% from the charity stripe (22 of 24).

John Camden scored 13 points (4-of-7 shooting), and Lee Dort grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Utah took the lead early in the first half, but Cal battled back to claim the lead for good with 1:04 remaining in the frame. They did not trail for the entirety of the second, though the Utes got to within two points with 3:21 left in regulation.

Terrence Brown led with 15 points, and Keanu Dawes and Seydou Traore each added 14 points for the Utes (6-3). Dawes added nine rebounds and dished five assists to pace his team in both categories.

Up next

Utah hosts California Baptist and Cal hosts Pacific on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.