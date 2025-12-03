Delaware State hosts Navy following Benigni’s 24-point performance

Navy Midshipmen (4-5) at Delaware State Hornets (2-7)

Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Delaware State after Austin Benigni scored 24 points in Navy’s 69-65 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 in home games. Delaware State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Midshipmen are 1-3 on the road. Navy ranks third in the Patriot League with 14.3 assists per game led by Benigni averaging 4.4.

Delaware State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 73.9 points per game, 0.2 more than the 73.7 Delaware State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ponce James is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Zion Bethea is averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 34.8%.

Benigni is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Jinwoo Kim is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press