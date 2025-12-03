Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
37.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UL Monroe hosts Mississippi Valley State after James’ 32-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-6)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -11.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits UL Monroe after Michael James scored 32 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 120-84 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Warhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. UL Monroe has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 71.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 82.0 UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Krystian Lewis is shooting 26.1% and averaging 12.0 points.

James is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.