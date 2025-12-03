Skip to main content
Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana Tech following Bates’ 26-point game

By AP News

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays Georgia Southern after AJ Bates scored 26 points in Louisiana Tech’s 83-58 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia Southern is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 79.8 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 away from home. Louisiana Tech scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12 points. Spudd Webb is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.4 points.

Bates is averaging 12 points and 4.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

