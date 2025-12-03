Maxey leads Ball State against Evansville after 27-point game

Ball State Cardinals (3-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-5)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Evansville after Juwan Maxey scored 27 points in Ball State’s 96-85 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Purple Aces are 2-2 on their home court. Evansville averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Ball State gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Evansville’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Ball State allows. Ball State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Turnbull is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Maxey averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Davion Hill is averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press