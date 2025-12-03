Skip to main content
San Diego State hosts Utah Valley following Holcombe’s 21-point game

By AP News

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2) at San Diego State Aztecs (3-3)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits San Diego State after Jackson Holcombe scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 89-45 win against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 2-1 in home games. San Diego State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wolverines have gone 0-2 away from home. Utah Valley averages 20.4 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trevan Leonhardt with 6.3.

San Diego State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley has shot at a 53.2% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2%.

Holcombe is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 12.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

