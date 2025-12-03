Washington takes home win streak into matchup with UCLA

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Washington Huskies (5-2)

Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Huskies play UCLA.

The Huskies are 3-0 on their home court. Washington ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 7.5.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. UCLA ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 17.1 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 6.7.

Washington makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). UCLA has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Bruins square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Yates III is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.8 points for the Bruins. Trent Perry is averaging 11.0 points.

By The Associated Press