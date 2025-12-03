Kansas State coach Chris Klieman stepping down after 7 seasons, AP source says

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman is retiring after seven seasons with the Wildcats, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, ending a tenure that included a Big 12 championship and a bowl trip every year but one.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced. Kansas State pushed back an 11 a.m. local time news conference for national signing day to 4 p.m., and Klieman and athletic director Gene Taylor will speak at that time.

The school is targeting Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who played quarterback for Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State and later served on Kleiman’s first staff in Manhattan, to be his replacement.

It is unclear whether Klein would be allowed to help coach the Aggies if they are selected for the College Football Playoff.

Kansas State beat Colorado last weekend to finish 6-6. It is awaiting its bowl destination.

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer