NJIT visits Anderson and High Point

NJIT Highlanders (3-6) at High Point Panthers (7-2)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces NJIT after Terry Anderson scored 21 points in High Point’s 86-84 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers are 4-1 in home games. High Point is seventh in the Big South in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Cam’Ron Fletcher leads the Panthers with 8.6 boards.

The Highlanders are 2-5 in road games. NJIT is fourth in the America East with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ari Fulton averaging 5.6.

High Point scores 92.7 points, 13.6 more per game than the 79.1 NJIT allows. NJIT’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher is scoring 17.9 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Panthers. Rob Martin is averaging 15.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3%.

David Bolden is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Highlanders. Fulton is averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press