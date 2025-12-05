Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
37.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bowling Green hosts Utah Valley following Towns’ 27-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-2)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Utah Valley after Sam Towns scored 27 points in Bowling Green’s 82-66 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Falcons have gone 3-1 at home. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 85.1 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Wolverines have gone 0-3 away from home. Utah Valley leads the WAC scoring 83.4 points per game while shooting 51.9%.

Bowling Green averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley has shot at a 51.9% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Ruffin is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11 points. Javontae Campbell is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.4 points.

Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.