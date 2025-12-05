Bowling Green hosts Utah Valley following Towns’ 27-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-2)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Utah Valley after Sam Towns scored 27 points in Bowling Green’s 82-66 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Falcons have gone 3-1 at home. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 85.1 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Wolverines have gone 0-3 away from home. Utah Valley leads the WAC scoring 83.4 points per game while shooting 51.9%.

Bowling Green averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley has shot at a 51.9% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Ruffin is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11 points. Javontae Campbell is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.4 points.

Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press