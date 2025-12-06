Memphis hosts Baylor after Yessoufou’s 27-point game

Skip to main content
By AP News

Baylor Bears (6-1) at Memphis Tigers (3-4)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor faces Memphis after Tounde Yessoufou scored 27 points in Baylor’s 110-88 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Memphis has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Baylor is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Memphis scores 75.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 81.4 Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Quante Berry is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Cameron Carr is averaging 23 points for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 17.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

