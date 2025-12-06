Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Illinois State scores 2 late TDs to knock out top-ranked North Dakota State 29-28 in FCS playoff

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse connected with Daniel Sobkowicz for two touchdown passes inside the final two minutes and overcame five interceptions to help No. 17 Illinois State upset top-ranked and previously unbeaten North Dakota State 29-28 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Rittenhouse’s second 8-yard TD pass to Sobkowicz pulled Illinois State to 28-21 with 2:44 left. On the ensuing possession, Jake Anderson strip-sacked Cole Payton and the Redbirds had the ball back at the 23.

On fourth-and-goal with 51 seconds left, Rittenhouse threw a 6-yard TD pass to Sobkowicz and the Redbirds converted a 2-point pass to Scotty Presson Jr.

The Bison then drove near midfield, but Nathan Hayes threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 to seal it for the Redbirds, who will move on to face the UC Davis-Rhode Island winner in a quarterfinal.

Payton threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Lance on North Dakota State’s first play from scrimmage. About 10 minutes later, Jackson Williams scored on a 52-yard punt return for a 14-0 lead. Nathaniel Staehling added a 73-yard pick-6 midway through the second quarter to give the Bison a 21-7 lead.

Rittenhouse threw three interceptions in the first half before throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sobkowicz late in the second quarter to get the Redbirds within 21-14 at the break.

Rittenhouse completed 35 of 52 passes for 249 yards. Victor Dawson scored on a 69-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with 137 yards rushing for Illinois State.

Payton and Hayes combined for 6-of-19 passing for 120 yards. Barika Kpeenu’s 4-yard touchdown run gave the Bison the lead at 28-14 with 12:38 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bison entered having won 14 straight in the series with a pair of playoff wins including a 29-27 victory in the 2014 national championship.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.