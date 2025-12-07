No. 16 North Carolina puts home win streak on the line against Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (6-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -11.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina hosts Georgetown aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Tar Heels are 5-0 in home games. North Carolina has a 6-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hoyas are 1-0 in road games. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

North Carolina averages 81.3 points, 7.3 more per game than the 74.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Wilson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 19.5 points for the Tar Heels. Luka Bogavac is averaging 12.0 points.

KJ Lewis is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 16.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press