South Carolina State visits Charleston Southern after Carraway’s 36-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-9) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts South Carolina State after Armari Carraway scored 36 points in Charleston Southern’s 124-63 victory over the Warren Wilson Owls.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 on their home court. Charleston Southern is fifth in college basketball with 41.2 rebounds led by Brycen Blaine averaging 7.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-8 away from home. South Carolina State ranks third in the MEAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Clark averaging 2.7.

Charleston Southern averages 84.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 88.7 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 65.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 77.5 Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaine is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and four assists. Jesse Hafemeister is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Obie Bronston Jr. is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 9.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press