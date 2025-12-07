Skip to main content
No. 21 Kansas takes on Missouri

By AP News

Missouri Tigers (8-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (6-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and No. 21 Kansas square off in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jayhawks have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Kansas scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Missouri is ninth in the SEC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Shawn Phillips Jr. averaging 4.7.

Kansas makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Missouri averages 26.3 more points per game (90.4) than Kansas allows (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flory Bidunga is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Tre White is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.1%.

Jacob Crews averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc. Mark Mitchell is averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

