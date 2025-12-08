Pennsylvania hosts Williams and Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (3-7) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Pennsylvania after Caleb Williams scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 79-71 win against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Quakers are 4-1 in home games. Pennsylvania averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Leopards are 0-4 on the road. Lafayette is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Pennsylvania averages 79.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 75.0 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 69.3 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 78.6 Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is shooting 40.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 15.1 points.

Williams is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press