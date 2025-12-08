UTSA and Florida International meet in the First Responder Bowl

Florida International (7-5) vs. UTSA (6-6), Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTSA by 9.5. Against the spread: UTSA 6-6, Florida International 8-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 413.6 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 243.3 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 170.3 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (22nd)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 382.1 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 226.7 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 155.4 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (99th)

Florida International Offense

Overall: 408.8 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 218.7 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 190.2 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (55th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 406.3 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 246.8 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 159.6 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (88th)

Florida International is 102nd in third down percentage, converting 36% of the time. UTSA ranks 32nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.7%.

UTSA ranks 114th in the FBS with 63.4 penalty yards per game.

UTSA is 128th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.3% of trips. Florida International’s red zone offense ranks 63rd, scoring on 85.5% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. UTSA is 23rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 31:56, while Florida International’s 25th-ranked average is 31:51.

Team leaders

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 2,695 yards, 27 TDs, 7 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 1,045 yards on 151 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 653 yards on 59 catches, 7 TDs

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,693 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 1,298 yards on 205 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 816 yards on 53 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

UTSA fell 27-24 to Army on Saturday, Nov. 29. McCown threw for 266 yards on 27-of-40 attempts (67.5%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Henry carried the ball 13 times for 62 yards, adding one reception for two yards. McCuin had seven receptions for 86 yards.

Florida International won 56-16 over Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 29. Jenkins threw for 291 yards on 15-of-24 attempts (62.5%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown. Owens carried the ball 15 times for 124 yards. Perry put up 140 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

By The Associated Press