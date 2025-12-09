Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
35.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cal plays Idaho after Twidale’s 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Idaho Vandals (8-2) at California Golden Bears (7-3)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Idaho after Lulu Twidale scored 20 points in Cal’s 92-42 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Golden Bears have gone 6-0 at home. Cal scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Vandals are 2-1 on the road. Idaho leads the Big Sky with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 3.1.

Cal’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Twidale is shooting 36.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Golden Bears. Aliyahna Morris is averaging 7.3 points.

Kyra Gardner is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.