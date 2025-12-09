San Diego visits Wisconsin following Owens’ 25-point performance

Skip to main content
San Diego Toreros (5-5) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Wisconsin after Olivia Owens scored 25 points in San Diego’s 70-66 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Badgers have gone 6-0 at home. Wisconsin is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Toreros are 0-3 on the road. San Diego averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wisconsin makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). San Diego’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has given up to its opponents (38.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Owens is shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 steals. Hallie Rhodes is averaging 10.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

