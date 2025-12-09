San Diego visits Wisconsin following Owens’ 25-point performance

San Diego Toreros (5-5) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Wisconsin after Olivia Owens scored 25 points in San Diego’s 70-66 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Badgers have gone 6-0 at home. Wisconsin is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Toreros are 0-3 on the road. San Diego averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wisconsin makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). San Diego’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has given up to its opponents (38.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Owens is shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 steals. Hallie Rhodes is averaging 10.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press