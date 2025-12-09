Kansas State Wildcats to host San Diego State Aztecs Wednesday

San Diego State Aztecs (5-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-5)

New York; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts San Diego State in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Wildcats have gone 3-2 at home. Kansas State has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aztecs play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. San Diego State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Kansas State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Jordan Speiser is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban is averaging 11.8 points for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 11.4 points.

