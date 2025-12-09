Skip to main content
Fresno State faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Long’s 23-point performance

By AP News

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-4)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Emilia Long scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 65-45 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels have gone 3-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ashlyn Rean averaging 5.3.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Fresno State scores 5.7 more points per game (62.0) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (56.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Edie Clarke is averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ava Marr averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Long is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

