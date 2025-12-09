Skip to main content
Long Beach State visits San Jose State following Myers’ 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Long Beach State Beach (2-8, 0-2 Big West) at San Jose State Spartans (4-5)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Long Beach State after Adrian Myers scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 86-69 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Spartans have gone 3-1 in home games. San Jose State is fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Yaphet Moundi paces the Spartans with 9.1 boards.

The Beach have gone 0-5 away from home. Long Beach State has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

San Jose State scores 73.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 77.1 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Roseborough is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10.6 points. Colby Garland is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.9 points.

Gavin Sykes is averaging 16.2 points for the Beach. Petar Majstorovic is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

