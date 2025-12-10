Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Lamar Cardinals to take on the San Diego State Aztecs Wednesday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 0-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-3)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -19.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Lamar in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Aztecs have gone 3-1 in home games. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC scoring 80.9 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 away from home. Lamar ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

San Diego State scores 80.9 points, 18.3 more per game than the 62.6 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 72.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.3 San Diego State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 9.4 points.

Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 13.8 points for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.