UMass Minutemen and the Boston College Eagles square off in Springfield, Massachusetts

Boston College Eagles (5-5) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-3)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Boston College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Minutemen have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. UMass scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Eagles have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Boston College scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

UMass averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 17.2 points. Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 58.2% and averaging 16.4 points.

Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 32.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

