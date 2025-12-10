Skip to main content
Hadnot leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Eastern Michigan after 25-point outing

By AP News

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Eastern Michigan after Corey Hadnot II scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-77 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons are 5-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. Eastern Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Craig averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Hadnot is averaging 20 points and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Mak Manciel averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Mohammad Habhab is averaging 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

