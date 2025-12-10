Skip to main content
UNC Asheville hosts Ipsaro and Miami (OH)

By AP News

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-0) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits UNC Asheville after Evan Ipsaro scored 24 points in Miami (OH)’s 93-61 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. UNC Asheville has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The RedHawks are 1-0 on the road. Miami (OH) ranks second in the MAC giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

UNC Asheville’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Kameron Taylor is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4%.

Brant Byers averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Ipsaro is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

