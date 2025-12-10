George Washington hosts Delaware after Fernandez’s 23-point performance

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-6) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -22.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on George Washington after Justyn Fernandez scored 23 points in Delaware’s 75-72 overtime loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-0 in home games. George Washington is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 0-3 on the road. Delaware ranks fourth in the CUSA shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

George Washington’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Delaware allows. Delaware averages 68.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.7 George Washington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Castro is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Revolutionaries. Garrett Johnson is averaging 14.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5%.

Macon Emory is averaging 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Christian Bliss is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press